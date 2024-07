전날 3안타 폭발 김하성, 2경기 연속안타 행진

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-ARI/

Jul 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws to first base after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) at second base to complete a double play during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports