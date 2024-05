오타니 쇼헤이 전 통역, 법정에서 무죄 주장…형량 낮추기 위한 협상 위해

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Dodgers Ohtani Investigation Baseball

Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former longtime interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani, leaves federal court following his arraignment, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. Mizuhara pleaded not guilty Tuesday to bank and tax fraud, a formality ahead of a plea deal he’s negotiated with federal prosecutors in a wide-ranging sports betting case. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)