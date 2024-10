오타니 가을야구 끝날 위기…메츠는 필리스 잡고 9년 만에 NLCS 진출 눈앞

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-LAD/

Oct 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to a strike in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>