한국 꺾었던 신태용 축구, 파리올림픽 본선 진출 좌절

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

OLY-FBL-U23-CAF-AFC-INA-GUI

Indonesia‘s defender#13 Bagas Kaffa (L) fights for the ball with Guinea’s defender #13 Madiou Keita during the pre-Olympic play-off match between Indonesia and Guinea, for final spot in the men?s Olympic football tournament at Paris 2024, in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, south of Paris, on May 9, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)