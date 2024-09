손흥민, 부상의심 자진 교체 사인…포스테코글루 감독 “쏘니 조금 피로한거 같다. 부상확인 필요”

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-QAR/REPORT

Soccer Football - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Qarabag - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 26, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur‘s Son Heung-min receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>