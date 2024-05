타격감 찾았어…김하성, 애틀랜타와 더블헤더서 안타 행진

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-SD/

May 20, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (not shown) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports