    전체전체메뉴닫기

서울신문
공식 SNS 채널
구독 & 좋아요!!

서울신문 페이스북서울신문 유튜브
서울신문 인스타그램서울신문 트위터서울신문 네이버채널

광고안보이기
공식SNS 페이스북 네이버채널 인스타그램 유튜브 트위터
전체메뉴 열기/닫기검색
서울신문 ci
스포츠카타르2022

[포토多이슈-카타르월드컵] 우루과이와 접전 이어가는 대한민국

페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 카카오톡 공유 카카오스토리 공유 네이버밴드 공유 네이버블로그 공유 구분선 댓글
입력 :ㅣ 수정 : 2022-11-24 22:51 카타르2022 섹션 목록 확대 축소 인쇄
[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물

<yonhap photo-5724=“”> South Kore</yonhap> South Korea‘s Son Heung-min, right, is challenged by Uruguay’s Martin Caceres, center, Facundo Pellistri during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)/2022-11-24 22:27:45/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

South Kore
South Korea‘s Son Heung-min, right, is challenged by Uruguay’s Martin Caceres, center, Facundo Pellistri during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)/2022-11-24 22:27:45/ <연합뉴스

24일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 E조 첫 경기 대한민국대 우루과이의 경기가 열렸다.

손흥민 슛 24일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이 경기. 한국 손흥민이 우루과이 진영 좌측에서 슛을 하고 있다. 2022.11.24 연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ 손흥민 슛
24일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이 경기. 한국 손흥민이 우루과이 진영 좌측에서 슛을 하고 있다. 2022.11.24 연합뉴스

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group H Uruguay vs South Korea epa10324922 Diego Godin (L) of Uruguay in action against Hwang Ui-jo (R) of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. EPA/Neil Hall/2022-11-24 22:34:01/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group H Uruguay vs South Korea
epa10324922 Diego Godin (L) of Uruguay in action against Hwang Ui-jo (R) of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. EPA/Neil Hall/2022-11-24 22:34:01/ <연합뉴스

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea‘s Kim Seung-gyu in action with Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/2022-11-24 22:31:50/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea‘s Kim Seung-gyu in action with Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/2022-11-24 22:31:50/ <연합뉴스



전반전이 끝난 현재 양팀 득점없이 팽팽한 대결을 이어가고 있다.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay‘s Jose Maria Gimenez in action with South Korea’s Na Sang-ho REUTERS/Matthew Childs/2022-11-24 22:10:19/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay‘s Jose Maria Gimenez in action with South Korea’s Na Sang-ho REUTERS/Matthew Childs/2022-11-24 22:10:19/ <연합뉴스

‘슈퍼 세이브’ 김승규 24일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이 경기. 한국 골키퍼 김승규가 우루과이 다르윈 누녜스의 공격을 선방하고 있다. 2022.11.24 연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ ‘슈퍼 세이브’ 김승규
24일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이 경기. 한국 골키퍼 김승규가 우루과이 다르윈 누녜스의 공격을 선방하고 있다. 2022.11.24 연합뉴스

<yonhap photo-5853=“”> South Kore</yonhap> South Korea‘s Hwang Ui-jo, left, and Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera go for a header during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)/2022-11-24 22:42:42/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

South Kore
South Korea‘s Hwang Ui-jo, left, and Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera go for a header during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)/2022-11-24 22:42:42/ <연합뉴스





박지환 기자
페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 카카오톡 공유 카카오스토리 공유 네이버밴드 공유 네이버블로그 공유 구분선 댓글
서울신문 추천 인기기사
‘KF-21 비행 조종사 격려’ 윤 대통령
‘KF-21 비행 조종사 격려’ 윤 대통령
영상 취재

가장 많이 본 뉴스

1~5
6~10
나우뉴스 : 지구촌 별별 이야기더보기
서울En : 방송·연예더보기
스포츠 최신 포토뉴스스포츠
오피니언·사설더보기
사설
페이징 이미지
서울Pn : 정책/자치/고시더보기
문성호 서울시의원, 이동준 서대문구체육회장 ‘

문성호 서울시의원, 이동준 서대문구체육회장 ‘

서울신문 공식 SNS 채널
구독 & 좋아요!!
서울신문 페이스북서울신문 유튜브네이버채널서울신문 인스타그램서울신문 트위터
  • 광화문 사옥: 서울시 중구 세종대로 124 (태평로1가 25) , 강남 사옥: 서울시 서초구 양재대로2길 22-16 (우면동 782)
    인터넷신문등록번호 : 서울 아03681 등록일자 : 2015.04.20 l 발행인 : 곽태헌 · 편집인 : 이종락 l 사이트맵
  • Copyright ⓒ 서울신문사 All rights reserved. l Tel (02)2000-9000