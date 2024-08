네일 아트가 파리올림픽 경기 성과에 도움이 된다고?…자신감 향상에도 도움

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024-BEST OF-DAY9

TOPSHOT - US‘ Noah Lyles reacts as he prepares to compete in the men’s 100m semi-final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)







