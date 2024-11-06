도루하다 다친 오타니, 결국 수술대에…내년 시즌 출전엔 문제없어

이미지 확대
(FILES) Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Shohei Ohtani warms up during practice at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 20, 2024, ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had surgery on November 5 to repair his left shoulder after it was partially dislocated in game two of the club’s World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers said.
The Major League Baseball team said in a statement that Ohtani had “successful arthroscopic surgery” in Los Angeles to repair a labrum tear that resulted from the dislocation. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
미국 프로야구 메이저리그(MLB) LA 다저스의 오타니 쇼헤이(30)가 결국 수술대에 올랐다.
다저스 구단은 6일(한국시간) “오타니가 왼쪽 어깨 관절 연골 파열로 오늘 구단 주치의인 닐 엘라트라체 박사의 집도로 관절경 수술을 받았다”며 “2025시즌 준비를 위한 스프링캠프엔 참가할 수 있을 것”이라고 전했다.
오타니는 지난달 27일 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 다저스타디움에서 열린 뉴욕 양키스와 월드시리즈(WS) 2차전 7회말 공격에서 2루 도루에 성공한 뒤 어깨 통증을 호소했다.
오타니는 검진 결과, 왼쪽 어깨 부분 탈구 진단이 나왔고 전했고 부상위험을 안고도 오타니는 남은 WS 일정을 소화했다. 그는 WS 3∼5차전에 모두 선발 출전했으며 11타수 1안타로 부진했다. 당시에도 오타니는 타격을 마친 뒤 팔을 고정하는 붕대를 감고 있는 모습이 포착되기도 했다. MLB닷컴은 “데이브 로버츠 다저스 감독은 오타니에게 여러 차례 경기 출전이 가능한지 물었고 그때마다 오타니는 경기를 뛸 수 있다고 답했다”고 전했다.
오타니는 당시 “오른쪽 어깨가 아닌 왼쪽 어깨를 다쳐서 통증이 스윙에 큰 영향을 미치지 않는다”고 말했다.
오타니의 왼쪽 어깨 부상은 2025시즌 경기 출전에 영향을 주지는 않을 것으로 보인다. 오타니는 우투좌타로 왼쪽 어깨보다 오른쪽 어깨 상태가 더 중요하다. 오타니는 내년 시즌 투타 겸업을 다시 시작할 것으로 알려졌다.
오타니는 2023시즌 투수로 10승 5패, 평균자책점 3.14를, 타자로 타율 0.304, 44홈런, 95타점, 29도루를 기록한 뒤 팔꿈치 수술을 받았다. 올해엔 타자로만 뛰어 타율 0.310, 54홈런, 130타점, 59도루의 경이적인 기록을 남겼다.