도루하다 다친 오타니, 결국 수술대에…내년 시즌 출전엔 문제없어

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

FILES-BASEBALL-MLB-DODGERS-OHTANI

(FILES) Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Shohei Ohtani warms up during practice at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 20, 2024, ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had surgery on November 5 to repair his left shoulder after it was partially dislocated in game two of the club’s World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers said.

The Major League Baseball team said in a statement that Ohtani had “successful arthroscopic surgery” in Los Angeles to repair a labrum tear that resulted from the dislocation. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)





<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>