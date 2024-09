시카고 화이트삭스, 시즌 120패로 MLB 역대 한 시즌 최다 패 타이기록 작성

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

BBA-BBN-SPO-CHICAGO-WHITE-SOX-V-SAN-DIEGO-PADRES

SAN DIEGO, CA - Chicago White Sox playes look out from the dugout during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres, September 22, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Denis Poroy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by DENIS POROY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>