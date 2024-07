김하성, 추신수에 이어 한국인 빅리거 통산 400안타 달성

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Jul 23, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) makes a throw to third base on fielders choice by Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (not pictured) during the seventh inning by at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports







