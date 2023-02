챗GPT가 바꾼 ‘판’… AI 헤게모니 전쟁, 네이버·삼성도 참전

▲ Illustration shows OpenAI and ChatGPT logos

<YONHAP PHOTO-0506> OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/2023-02-04 05:53:18/

<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>