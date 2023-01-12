‘에브리씽‘·‘이니셰린의 밴시’ 나란히 美 배우조합상 다섯 부문 후보

미셸 여(양자경) 주연의 SF 영화 ‘에브리씽 에브리웨어 올 앳 원스’(‘에브리씽’)와 마틴 맥도나 감독의 블랙 코미디 ‘이니셰린의 밴시’가 미국 배우조합상(SAG AWARDS)에 최다 후보로 지명됐다.미국 배우조합은 11일(현지시간) 제29회 시상식 후보를 발표했는데 ‘에브리씽’은 최고 영예의 상 ‘아웃스탠딩 퍼포먼스 바이 어 캐스트’를 비롯해 여우주연상(미셸 여), 여우조연상 2명(제이미 리 커티스·스테파니 수), 남우조연상(키 호이 콴) 등 다섯 부문 후보로 지명됐다.‘이니셰린의 밴시’도 최고상, 남우주연상(콜린 파렐), 여우조연상(케리 콘던), 남우조연상 2명(브렌던 글리슨·배리 키오건) 등에서 후보에 올라 동률을 기록했다.SAG 최고상을 놓고는 ‘에브리씽’, ‘이니셰린의 밴시’와 더불어 스티븐 스필버그 감독의 자전적 영화 ‘더 페이블맨스’, ‘바빌론’, ‘위민 토킹’ 등 다섯 작품이 겨룬다.미국 배우조합상은 소속 회원들의 투표를 거쳐 수상자를 선정한다. 배우조합 회원들이 아카데미상 투표인단에서 큰 비중을 차지하기 때문에 배우조합상 결과는 ‘미리 보는 오스카’로 통한다. 올해 시상식은 다음달 26일 열리고, 넷플릭스의 유튜브 채널을 통해 생중계된다.박찬욱 감독의 ‘헤어질 결심’이 골든글로브 비영어 작품상 수상에 실패한 가운데 오는 24일 아카데미상 최종 후보 발표를 앞두고 있는데 배우조합상 후보에 들지 못해 불안감을 키운다.Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture“Babylon”“The Banshees of Inisherin”“Everything Everywhere All at Once”“The Fabelmans”“Women Talking”Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading roleAustin Butler, “Elvis”Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”Bill Nighy, “Living”Adam Sandler, “The Hustle”Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading roleCate Blanchett, “Tar”Viola Davis, “The Woman King”Ana de Armas, “Blonde”Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting rolePaul Dano, “The Fabelmans”Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting roleAngela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Hong Chau, “The Whale”Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture“Avatar: The Way of Water”“The Batman”“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”“Top Gun: Maverick”“The Woman King”Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series“Better Call Saul”“The Crown”“Ozark”“Severance”“The White Lotus”Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series“Abbott Elementary”“Barry”“The Bear”“Hacks”“Only Murders in the Building”Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movieSteve Carell, “The Patient”Taron Egerton, “Blackbird”Sam Elliott, “1883”Paul Walter Hauser, “Blackbird”Evan Peters, “Dahmer”Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movieEmily Blunt, “The English”Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”Niecy Nash, “Dahmer”Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama seriesJonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”Jason Bateman, “Ozark”Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”Adam Scott, “Severance”Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama seriesJennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”Julia Garner, “Ozark”Laura Linney, “Ozark”Zendaya, “Euphoria”Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy seriesAnthony Carrigan, “Barry”Bill Hader, “Barry”Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy seriesChristina Applegate, “Dead to Me”Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”Jean Smart, “Hacks”Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series“Andor”“The Boys”“House of the Dragon”“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”“Stranger Things”임병선 선임기자