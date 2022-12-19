[포토多이슈-카타르월드컵] 레전드 반열에 등극하는 메시

▲ TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 18, 2022 shows Argentina‘s forward Lionel Messi (L) holding the World Cup trophy after beating France during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022 and Argentina’s captain Diego Armando Maradona (R) holding the World Cup trophy won by his team after a 3-2 victory over West Germany on June 29, 1986 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)/2022-12-19 05:11:45/

