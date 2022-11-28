    전체전체메뉴닫기

[포토多이슈-카타르월드컵] 선제골 허용하는 대한민국 대표팀

입력 :ㅣ 수정 : 2022-11-28 22:29
[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana‘s Mohammed Salisu scores their first goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs/2022-11-28 22:27:55/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana‘s Mohammed Salisu scores their first goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs/2022-11-28 22:27:55/ <연합뉴스

대한민국 대표팀이 가나에게 선제골을 허용했다.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana‘s Mohammed Salisu scores their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/2022-11-28 22:27:42/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana‘s Mohammed Salisu scores their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/2022-11-28 22:27:42/ <연합뉴스

28일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션시티 스타디움에서 열린 H조 두번 째 경기에서 가나의 모하메드 살리수에게 선제골을 허용했다.
<yonhap photo-6601=“”> Ghana‘s de</yonhap> Ghana‘s defender #04 Mohammed Salisu (L) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Ghana‘s midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)/2022-11-28 22:28:18/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

Ghana‘s de
Ghana‘s defender #04 Mohammed Salisu (L) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Ghana‘s midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)/2022-11-28 22:28:18/ <연합뉴스

모하메드 살리수 선수는 전반 24분 문전 혼전상황에서 슈팅을 시도했고 골망을 가르며 득점에 성공했다.
선취골 허용한 한국 28일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 2차전 대한민국과 가나의 경기. 전반전 가나 살리수에게 선취골을 허용한 한국 선수들이 아쉬워하고 있다. 2022.11.28 연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ 선취골 허용한 한국
28일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 2차전 대한민국과 가나의 경기. 전반전 가나 살리수에게 선취골을 허용한 한국 선수들이 아쉬워하고 있다. 2022.11.28 연합뉴스



박지환 기자
