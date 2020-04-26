검색

[포토] 코로나는 잊고 해변에서 춤을

입력 : ㅣ 수정 : 2020-04-26 15:32

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기
한 여성이 25일(현지시간) 조지아 타이비 아일랜드의 타이비 해변에서 춤을 추고 있다.

타이비 아일랜드 시의회는 3월 20일 해변을 폐쇄하는 투표를 했다.

그러나 브라이언 켐프 조지아 주지사는 코로나바이러스와 관련된 모든 지역 명령을 대체하는 주 전역의 쉼터-인-플레이스(shelter-in-place) 행정 명령을 내리고 주의 해변을 개방했다.

AFP 연합뉴스

페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

오늘의 추천 기사

‘산불 속에서 구사일생’ 돼지들

서울Eye - HOT 포토더보기

가장 많이 본 뉴스

나우뉴스 최신 뉴스

서울Eye - 포토더보기

    국제 포토 기사 더보기

    서울신문 칼럼더보기

    서울Pn - 정책 / 자치 / 고시더보기

    “석면 덩어리 공장 개발해야” vs “

    주소 : 서울시 중구 세종대로 124 (태평로1가) | 인터넷신문등록번호 : 서울 아03681 등록일자 : 2015.04.20 l 발행·편집인 : 고광헌
    인터넷서울신문에 게재된 콘텐츠의 무단 전재/복사/배포 행위는 저작권법에 저촉되며 위반 시 법적 제재를 받을 수 있습니다.
    Copyright ⓒ 서울신문사 All rights reserved. | Tel (02)2000-9000