[포토] 코로나는 잊고 해변에서 춤을

한 여성이 25일(현지시간) 조지아 타이비 아일랜드의 타이비 해변에서 춤을 추고 있다. 타이비 아일랜드 시의회는 3월 20일 해변을 폐쇄하는 투표를 했다. 그러나 브라이언 켐프 조지아 주지사는 코로나바이러스와 관련된 모든 지역 명령을 대체하는 주 전역의 쉼터-인-플레이스(shelter-in-place) 행정 명령을 내리고 주의 해변을 개방했다. AFP 연합뉴스

Women wearing face masks sunbathe on the beach amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach, California on April 25, 2020. - Orange County is the only county in the area where beaches remain open, lifeguards in Huntington Beach expect tens of thousands of people to flock the beach this weekend due to the heat wave. Lifeguards and law enforcement are patrolling the beach to make sure people are keeping their distance. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)/2020-04-26 09:04:29/ <연합뉴스

A woman wearing a face mask sunbathes on the beach amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach, California on April 25, 2020. - Orange County is the only county in the area where beaches remain open, lifeguards in Huntington Beach expect tens of thousands of people to flock the beach this weekend due to the heat wave. Lifeguards and law enforcement are patrolling the beach to make sure people are keeping their distance. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)/2020-04-26 09:01:43/ <연합뉴스

Beachgoers take photos of each other on Venice Beach during the coronavirus outbreak Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Venice section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)/2020-04-26 10:16:19/ <연합뉴스

People visit Ocean Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic, in San Francisco, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)/2020-04-26 09:19:04/ <연합뉴스

People enjoy the beach amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach, California on April 25, 2020. - Orange County is the only county in the area where beaches remain open, lifeguards in Huntington Beach expect tens of thousands of people to flock the beach this weekend due to the heat wave. Lifeguards and law enforcement are patrolling the beach to make sure people are keeping their distance. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)/2020-04-26 09:04:55/ <연합뉴스

사람들이 25일(현지시간) 조지아 타이비 아일랜드의 타이비 해변에서 휴식을 취하고 있다. 타이비 아일랜드 시의회는 3월 20일 해변을 폐쇄하는 투표를 했다. 그러나 브라이언 켐프 조지아 주지사는 코로나바이러스와 관련된 모든 지역 명령을 대체하는 주 전역의 쉼터-인-플레이스(shelter-in-place) 행정 명령을 내리고 주의 해변을 개방했다. AFP 연합뉴스

