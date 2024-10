다저스 4년 만에 월드시리즈 제패…오타니, 꿈에 그리던 WS 반지 차지했다

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

MLB WORLD SERIES

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani holds the Commissioner‘s Trophy after the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in game five to win the MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Dodgers won the best-of-seven series 4-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>