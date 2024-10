다저스, 프레디 프리먼의 WS 3경기 연속 홈런 앞세워 양키스 꺾고 3연승

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

USA BASEBALL

epa11689727 Dodgers Freddie Freeman (L) hits a two run home run as Yankees Jose Trevino (C) looks on during the first inning of game three of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series between the American League Champion New York Yankees and the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, USA, 28 October 2024. The World Series is the best-of-seven games. EPA/SARAH YENESEL







