꿈의 월드시리즈 다저스 선발 플래허티 VS 양키스 게릿 콜…오타니와 대결 앞둔 저지, “오타니는 야구홍보대사”

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-NYM/

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50), first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) , designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and catcher Austin Barnes (15) celebrate after a two run home run by shortstop Tommy Edman (not pictured) in the third inning against the New York Mets during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>