꿈의 월드시리즈 다저스 선발 플래허티 VS 양키스 게릿 콜…오타니와 대결 앞둔 저지, “오타니는 야구홍보대사”

오는 26일(한국시간) 열리는 꿈의 월드시리즈(WS·7전4승제)에서 LA 다저스의 1선발로 잭 플래허티가 나선다. 이에 맞서는 뉴욕 양키스는 게릿 콜을 내세웠다.
MLB닷컴은 23일 플래허티가 양키스와의 WS 1차전 선발 투수로 출전한다고 전했다. 1981년 이후 43년 만에 열리는 두 팀 간의 WS 1차전은 다저스 홈구장인 다저스타디움에서 열린다.
지난 7월 트레이드를 통해 다저스 유니폼을 입은 플래허티는 올 시즌 28경기에 등판해 13승 7패 평균자책점 3.17을 기록했다.
다만 가을야구에서는 다소 부진한 모습을 보였다. 3경기에 나서 1승 2패 평균자책점 7.04를 기록했다. 지난 14일 뉴욕 메츠와의 내셔널리그 챔피언십시리즈(NLCS) 1차전에서 7이닝 무실점으로 호투했지만 19일 5차전에서는 3회까지 무려 8점을 헌납하며 패전투수가 됐다.
플래허티는 세인트루이스 카디널스 시절인 지난해 7월 양키스와 한차례 맞붙었는데 6이닝 무실점의 쾌투를 선보였다.
반면 양키스는 에이스인 콜을 선발로 내세웠다. 부상에서 돌아온 콜은 올 시즌 17경기에 출장해 8승 5패 평균자책점 3.41을 기록했다. 포스트시즌에서도 3경기 1승 평균자책점 3.31을 기록하고 제 몫을 해냈다.
양 팀의 선발이 결정된 상황에서 68년 만에 양대리그 50홈런 타자 간의 맞대결에 대해 애런 저기가 설렘을 드러냈다. 저지는 이날 뉴욕 양키스타디움에서 열린 기자회견에서 “오타니 쇼헤이는 인상적인 운동선수이자 게임에서는 최고의 선수다. 야구라는 스포츠의 앰버서더(홍보대사) 같다”고 말했다.
그는 “오타니는 콘택트 능력도 좋고 장타력도 좋다. 그가 올해 50도루와 함께 달성한 기록은 많은 평가를 받았지만 충분하진 않았던 것 같다”면서 “그라운드를 뛰어다니는 그의 모습은 젊은 세대와 아이들에게 좋은 본보기가 될 것 같다”고 말했다.
오타니는 올해 MLB 최초로 50홈런-50도루를 달성한 가운데 타율 0.310, 54홈런, 59도루, 130타점, OPS 1.036을 기록했다.
저지는 “오타니가 로스앤젤레스 에인절스에 있을 때는 정규시즌 내내 맞붙었었고 내 머리 위로 날아가는 홈런 타구를 봐야 했다”면서 “결정적인 순간에 가장 큰 무대에서 경기할 기회를 얻는 것은 멋진 일”이라고 말했다.
저지는 올해 타율 0.322, 58홈런, 144타점, OPS(출루율+장타율) 1.159를 기록했다. 아메리칸리그 홈런·타점·OPS는 1위이고 타율은 3위다.