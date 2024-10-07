다르빗슈, 오타니에 완승…필라델피아도 극적 역전승

이미지 확대
닫기 이미지 확대 보기
NLDS Padres Dodgers Baseball
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the seventh inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
미국 프로야구 메이저리그(MLB) 샌디에이고 파드리스가 내셔널리그 디비전시리즈(NLDS·5전3승제) 2차전에서 지구 라이벌 LA 다저스를 대파하고 승부를 원점으로 돌렸다. 자신의 첫 빅리그 가을야구인 1차전에서 동점 3점 홈런을 날렸던 오타니 쇼헤이(30)는 같은 일본인인 다르빗슈 유와의 맞대결에서 침묵하며 팀 패배를 지켜봤다.
샌디에이고는 7일(한국시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 다저스타디움에서 열린 다저스와의 NLDS 2차전에서 페르난도 타티스 주니어 등 6명의 홈런을 앞세워 10-2로 대승했다. 샌디에이고가 터트린 홈런 6개는 구단 역사상 포스트시즌 한 경기 최다 홈런이다.
이미지 확대
닫기 이미지 확대 보기
USA BASEBALL
epa11646632 Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting foul during the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Division Series playoff game two between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 October 2024. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
NLDS 1차전에서 선취점을 뽑고도 5-7로 역전패했던 샌디에이고는 이날 승리로 시리즈 전적 1승1패를 기록했다. 샌디에이고의 일본인 선발 다르빗슈는 막강 다저스 타선을 상대로 7이닝 3피안타 2볼넷 3탈삼진 1실점의 눈부신 역투를 펼치며 자신의 개인 통산 포스트시즌 5승째를 따냈다.
1회 타티스 주니어의 선제 홈런으로 선취점을 뽑은 샌디에이고는 2회에도 데이비드 페랄타의 2점 홈런으로 가볍게 3-0으로 달아났다. 샌디에이고는 2회 다르빗슈가 무사 만루의 위기에서 1점만 내주면서 진화에 성공했다.
불안한 리드를 잡고 있던 샌디에이고는 6회 잭슨 메릴의 적시타로 추가점을 뽑은 뒤 8회 메릴과 젠더 보가츠의 백투백 홈런이 터지면서 순식간에 7-1로 달아나 사실상 승부를 결정지었다.
전날 빅리그 데뷔 후 처음으로 홈런포를 가동했던 오타니는 과거 일본프로야구 닛폰햄 파이터스에서 함께 뛰었던 다르빗슈와 세 차례 맞대결을 펼쳤는데 삼진, 1루수 땅볼, 투수 땅볼로 돌아섰다. 오타니는 4타수 무안타 1삼진을 기록했다.
한편 펜실베이니아주 필라델피아 시티즌스뱅크파크에서 열린 필라델피아 필리스와 뉴욕 메츠의 NLDS 2차전에서 9회 터진 닉 카스테야노스의 짜릿한 끝내기 안타를 앞세운 필라델피아가 7-6으로 승리하며 승부를 원점으로 돌렸다. 두 팀은 하루 휴식한 뒤 9일 무대를 메츠 홈구장 시티필드로 옮겨 3차전을 벌인다.