5경기 연속안타 노리던 김하성 결장…배지환도 나란히 결장

이미지 확대
닫기 이미지 확대 보기
BASEBALL-MLB-SD-PIT/
Aug 13, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder David Peralta (24) celebrates with shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
샌디에이고는 15일(한국시간) 캘리포니아주 샌디에이고 펫코파크에서 열린 피츠버그와의 경기에서 제이크 크로넨워스의 선제 3점 홈런 등을 앞세워 피츠버그에 8-2로 승리했다. 3연승을 달린 샌디에이고는 내셔널리그 서부지구 선두 로스앤젤레스 다저스를 3경기 차로 쫓았다. 내셔널리그 중부지구 최하위 피츠버그는 10연패를 당했다.
전날 나란히 선발 출전해 3타수 무안타로 침묵했던 김하성과 배지환은 이날 경기에 나서지 않았다. 김하성은 지난 7일에도 우측 삼두근 부위에 통증을 느껴 선발 라인업에서 제외된 바 있다.
1회부터 3점포를 앞세워 리드를 잡은 샌디에이고는 2회 루이스 아라에스의 적시 2루타로 4-0으로 달아났다. 4-0으로 앞선 3회에는 잭슨 메릴의 2타점 3루타, 데이비드 페랄타의 투런포가 연이어 터지면서 일찌감치 승기를 잡았다.
샌디에이고 선발 마틴 페레즈는 화끈한타선 지원 속에 5와3분의1이닝 5피안타(1홈런) 8탈삼진 1실점으로 시즌 3승(5패)재를 챙겼다.
이제훈 전문기자