5경기 연속안타 노리던 김하성 결장…배지환도 나란히 결장

기사 검색
기사 검색
정치
대통령
국회
북한
국방·외교
사회
사건·사고
법원·검찰
환경
교육
과학
보건·의료
보건·복지
경제
기업·산업
부동산
금융
자동차
유통
증권
IT·인터넷
정책
비즈브리핑
국제
국제경제
중국
일본
중동·아프리카
아시아 오세아니아
미국·중남미
유럽
지구촌 화제
글로벌인사이트
정책·자치
정책·행정
지방·자치
서울區政
고시·채용
문화
음악
학술
미술·전시
출판·문학
대중 문화
종교
여행
건강
반려동물
영화
공연
기획·연재
시리즈 목록
오피니언
사설
칼럼
전문필진
만평
피플
인사
동정
부고
스포츠
야구
축구
골프
농구
배구
연예
방송
영화
해외연예
뮤직
스타요즘
검색
사이트맵
신문 구독
로그인
기사 검색

5경기 연속안타 노리던 김하성 결장…배지환도 나란히 결장

이제훈 기자
이제훈 기자
입력 2024-08-15 13:58
업데이트 2024-08-15 13:58
  • 글씨 크기 조절
    글자크기 설정
    닫기
    글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다.
  • 프린트
  • 공유하기
  • 댓글
     14
이미지 확대
BASEBALL-MLB-SD-PIT/
BASEBALL-MLB-SD-PIT/ Aug 13, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder David Peralta (24) celebrates with shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports



<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>
미국 프로야구 메이저리그(MLB) 샌디에이고 파드리스의 김하성(28)이 5경기 연속안타를 노렸지만 결장하면서 기회를 잡지 못했다. 피츠버그 파이리츠의 배지환(25)도 결장했다.

샌디에이고는 15일(한국시간) 캘리포니아주 샌디에이고 펫코파크에서 열린 피츠버그와의 경기에서 제이크 크로넨워스의 선제 3점 홈런 등을 앞세워 피츠버그에 8-2로 승리했다. 3연승을 달린 샌디에이고는 내셔널리그 서부지구 선두 로스앤젤레스 다저스를 3경기 차로 쫓았다. 내셔널리그 중부지구 최하위 피츠버그는 10연패를 당했다.

전날 나란히 선발 출전해 3타수 무안타로 침묵했던 김하성과 배지환은 이날 경기에 나서지 않았다. 김하성은 지난 7일에도 우측 삼두근 부위에 통증을 느껴 선발 라인업에서 제외된 바 있다.

1회부터 3점포를 앞세워 리드를 잡은 샌디에이고는 2회 루이스 아라에스의 적시 2루타로 4-0으로 달아났다. 4-0으로 앞선 3회에는 잭슨 메릴의 2타점 3루타, 데이비드 페랄타의 투런포가 연이어 터지면서 일찌감치 승기를 잡았다.

샌디에이고 선발 마틴 페레즈는 화끈한타선 지원 속에 5와3분의1이닝 5피안타(1홈런) 8탈삼진 1실점으로 시즌 3승(5패)재를 챙겼다.

이제훈 전문기자
서울신문 추천 뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
포토 뉴스페이지로 이동
오피니언
서울 En: 방송ꞏ연예 페이지로 이동
TWIG : 연예/이슈/라이프 페이지로 이동
120년 역사의 회원이 되시겠어요?
닫기
광고삭제
위로