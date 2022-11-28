    전체전체메뉴닫기

[포토多이슈-카타르월드컵] 추가 골 허용하는 대한민국

입력 :ㅣ 수정 : 2022-11-28 22:44
[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana‘s Mohammed Kudus scores their second goal past South Korea’s Kim Seung-gyu REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/2022-11-28 22:38:27/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana‘s Mohammed Kudus scores their second goal past South Korea’s Kim Seung-gyu REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/2022-11-28 22:38:27/ <연합뉴스

대한민국 대표팀이 가나에게 추가골 허용했다.
추가골 넣은 가나 쿠두스 (도하(카타르)=뉴스1) 이광호 기자 = 28일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 2차전 대한민국과 가나의 경기에서 추가골을 넣은 가나의 쿠두스가 기뻐하고 있다. 2022.11.28/뉴스1
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ 추가골 넣은 가나 쿠두스
(도하(카타르)=뉴스1) 이광호 기자 = 28일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 2차전 대한민국과 가나의 경기에서 추가골을 넣은 가나의 쿠두스가 기뻐하고 있다. 2022.11.28/뉴스1



28일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션시티 스타디움에서 열린 H조 두번 째 경기에서 가나의 모하메드 쿠두스에게 두 번째골을 허용했다.
South Korea‘s Kwon Kyung-won, South Korea‘s Kwon Kyung-won, left, scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ South Korea‘s Kwon Kyung-won,
South Korea‘s Kwon Kyung-won, left, scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

가나의 모하메드 쿠두스 선수는 전반 34분 조던 아이유의 크로스받아 헤더골을 성공하시키며 가나의 두번째 골을 성공시켰다.
Ghana‘s Mohammed Kudus celebra Ghana‘s Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ Ghana‘s Mohammed Kudus celebra
Ghana‘s Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)





박지환기자

