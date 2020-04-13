[포토] ‘코로나도 허락한 외출’

New film panned by critics: “It’s a load of garbage”.
Happy Easter from Sunny Townsville 💛Anita and Petra
We don’t have to put the bin out as we live out bush, we have 6 wheelies that once full go to the tip But we wanted to join in the fun - it was our daughters first ever painting experience and we think a bin is a great canvas I have another bin idea so keep watching Darling downs, QLD Australia
Time to take out the recycling.
The whole family is going a little stir crazy, so I asked the family to dress up for Easter dinner. One of them took it to the next level, especially as it was her turn to take out the bin...
Couldn’t take the beautiful Sulo out tonight as I’m midway through 14days isolation, Maybe it’s her lucky night Grrrrrrrr
코로나19로 외출 금지령이 내려진 각국에서 쓰레기를 버리러 나가는 사람들의 특별하고 다양한 외출 모습.
