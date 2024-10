남자 테니스 빅3인 라파엘 나달, 다음달 데이비스컵 끝으로 은퇴

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

(FILES) Spain‘s Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Czech Republic’s Lukas Rosol during their men‘s singles second round match on day four of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 26, 2014. Nadal won 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Rafael Nadal announced on October 10, 2024 he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending a career in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP)







