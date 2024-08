일본 여자 창던지기 기타구치, 일본 최초 여자 창던지기 금메달

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Paris Olympics Athletics

Women‘s javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi, of Japan, wipes away tears while standing on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)







