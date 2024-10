포스트시즌 26타석 만에 저지 마침내 홈런포…양키스, 클리블랜드 누르고 2연승

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees‘ Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez )







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>