논란의 전설적 안타 제조기 피트 로즈 83세로 별세

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Obit Pete Rose

FILE - Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to fans during an alumni day, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE PHOTO.







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>