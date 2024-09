왼쪽 어깨 부상 시즌 아웃 이정후, 다음 달 1일 귀국

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Reds Giants Baseball

San Francisco Giants‘ Jung Hoo Lee fails to catch a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Jeimer Candelario in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Lee would leave the game after injuring himself during the play. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT; NO LICENSING EXCEPT BY AP COOPERATIVE MEMBERS