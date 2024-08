LG서 퇴출당했던 ‘잠실예수’ 켈리, 6년 만에 빅리그 복귀해 첫 세이브…“MLB 마운드 설 수 있을지 스스로도 의심”

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Reds Pirates Baseball

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Casey Kelly celebrates with catcher Luke Maile after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>