빨간 바지 마법사 김세영, LPGA 투어 뷰익 상하이 10언더파로 단독 선두

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

GOLF-CHN-LPGA

Kim Sei-young of South Korea plays a shot during the first round of the Shanghai LPGA golf tournament in Shanghai on October 10, 2024. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) / China OUT







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>