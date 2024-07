김하성, 2경기 연속 침묵…타점 기회 아쉽게 놓쳐

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

Mariners Padres Baseball

Seattle Mariners‘ Dylan Moore, below, safely steals second base as San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim can’t make the catch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in San Diego. Moore advanced to third on the throwing error by catcher Brett Sullivan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)