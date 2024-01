“애플 비전프로 잘 팔리면 최대 60만대 출고”

▲ Apple-Mixed-Reality-Headset

FILE - The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it‘s unveiling on June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. Apple’s high-priced headset for toggling between the real and digital world will be available in its stores beginning Feb. 2, 2024 launching the trendsetting company‘s push to broaden the appeal of what so far has been a niche technology. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) FILE