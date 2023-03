SVB 파산 후폭풍 … 금·코인 오르고 코스피 ‘블랙 튜스테이’

▲ U.S.-CALIFORNIA-MILLBRAE-FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(230314) -- MILLBRAE, March 14, 2023 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows the exterior view of a First Republic Bank branch in Millbrae, California, the United States. Shares of First Republic Bank fell more than 65 percent in early trading on Monday morning, causing trades of the company to be halted due to volatility.

The volatility came just days after a stock market selloff that triggered the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), as the concern of systemic contagion spread among the tech industry broadly. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)