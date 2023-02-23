[포토多이슈] 1년 맞은 우크라이나 전쟁

▲ Russia Ukraine War
A view of destroyed buildings in Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
러시아의 우크라이나 침공은 2022년 2월 24일에 침공을 시작으로 그 이후 1년 동안 수만 명이 사망했고, 그중 상당수는 민간인이었다.
출구 없이 이어지는 전쟁 속에서 전 세계 군비 경쟁과 진영화는 심화되었고, 경제 위기와 식량난에 큰 영향을 미치고 있다.
1년을 맞은 우크라이나 전쟁 기록을 사진을 통해 살펴 보고자 한다 .
▲ A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP )
▲ (FILES) In this file photo taken on March 07, 2022 a father puts his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
▲ In this file photo taken on February 24, 2022 Olena Kourilo, a 52-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. - Russia‘s ground forces crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine’s border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
▲ In this file photo taken on October 08, 2022 Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch. - Moscow announced on October 8, 2022 that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia‘s sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine. (Photo by AFP)
▲ A man holding a girl watches as the funeral procession with the body of Kostiantyn, 35, passes by during his funeral in Borova, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kostiantyn Kostiuk, a civilian who was a volunteer in the armed forces of Ukraine, was wounded during a battle against Russians on Jan. 23rd near Bakhmut and finally died on Feb. 10th in a hospital. (AP )
▲ A Ukrainian soldier walks along a street in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP)
▲ A woman places a Ukrainian flag at a memorial for those killed during the war, near Maidan Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP )
▲ Mykola Berezyk (R), 28-year-old, chaplain to the Ukrainian Army?s 95th Air Assault Brigade, also known as “Father Mykola?, prepares to conduct a prayer for Ukrainian servicemen who returned from the frontline in the Donetsk region on February 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)
▲ Military medics help a soldier wounded in a battle to get into an evacuation vehicle near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
(키이우 AFP=연합뉴스) 조 바이든 미국 대통령(오른쪽)이 20일(현지시간) 우크라이나 수도 키이우를 방문해 볼로디미르 젤렌스키 대통령의 환영을 받고 있다. 바이든 대통령은 오는 24일 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 1년을 앞두고 이날 키이우를 깜짝 방문했다. 전쟁 발발 후 바이든 대통령이 우크라이나를 방문한 것은 이번이 처음이다. 2023.02.20
▲ RUSSIA, MOSCOW - FEBRUARY 22, 2023: Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin (R) addresses an open-air concert and rally titled “Glory to Defenders of Our Fatherland” in Luzhniki, on the eve of Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day. Sergei Bobylev/TASS
▲ 23일 오전 서울 중구 태평로 청계광장에서 열린 우크라이나 침공 1년 규탄·휴전 촉구 한국 시민사회 공동 기자회견에서 참석자들이 피켓을 들고 우크라이나와 러시아의 평화 협상을 촉구하고 있다. 2023.2.23안주영 전문기자
