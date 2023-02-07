[포토多이슈] 튀르키예에 규모 5.3 지진 또다시 강타, 사망자 4천명 육박

▲ TURKEY-QUAKE

Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in the rubble of a collasped building, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country‘s south-east. - The combined death toll has risen to over 2,300 for Turkey and Syria after the region’s strongest quake in nearly a century. Turkey‘s emergency services said at least 1,121 people died in the earthquake, with another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria. (Photo by REMI BANET / AFP)