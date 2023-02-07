    전체전체메뉴닫기

국제

[포토多이슈] 튀르키예에 규모 5.3 지진 또다시 강타, 사망자 4천명 육박

입력 :ㅣ 수정 : 2023-02-07 14:03
[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물

6일(현지시간) 튀르키예와 시리아를 강타한 강진으로 사망자가 4천 명에 육박하고 있다.

AFP와 로이터통신 등에 따르면 푸아트 옥타이 튀르키예 부통령은 이번 지진으로 현재까지 최소 2천379명이 사망했고 1만4천483명이 다친 것으로 추산된다고 밝혔다.

시리아 보건부는 현재까지 정부가 통제 중인 지역의 사망자를 711명, 부상자를 1천431명으로 집계했다.
TURKEY EARTHQUAKE epa10450274 Turkish soldiers and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southeast Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA/DENIZ TEKIN
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ TURKEY EARTHQUAKE
epa10450274 Turkish soldiers and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southeast Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA/DENIZ TEKIN

SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE A young injured girl awaits treatment at a hospital follwoing an earthquake, in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of the Aleppo province early on February 6, 2023, - At least 42 have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. (Photo by Nayef Al-ABOUD / AFP)
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE
A young injured girl awaits treatment at a hospital follwoing an earthquake, in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of the Aleppo province early on February 6, 2023, - At least 42 have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. (Photo by Nayef Al-ABOUD / AFP)

epaselect TURKEY EARTHQUAKE epaselect epa10451568 Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, theTurkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ epaselect TURKEY EARTHQUAKE
epaselect epa10451568 Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, theTurkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkey Earthquake A man searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Mustafa Karali)
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ Turkey Earthquake
A man searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Mustafa Karali)

이날 오전 4시17분 튀르키예 남부 도시 가지안테프에서 약 33㎞ 떨어진 내륙, 지하 17.9㎞에서 규모 7.8(USGS)의 지진이 발생했고, 오후 1시24분 카흐라만마라슈 북동쪽 59㎞ 지점에서 규모 7.5의 지진이 또다시 발생했다.
TURKEY-QUAKE Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in the rubble of a collasped building, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country‘s south-east. - The combined death toll has risen to over 2,300 for Turkey and Syria after the region’s strongest quake in nearly a century. Turkey‘s emergency services said at least 1,121 people died in the earthquake, with another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria. (Photo by REMI BANET / AFP)
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ TURKEY-QUAKE
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in the rubble of a collasped building, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country‘s south-east. - The combined death toll has risen to over 2,300 for Turkey and Syria after the region’s strongest quake in nearly a century. Turkey‘s emergency services said at least 1,121 people died in the earthquake, with another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria. (Photo by REMI BANET / AFP)

두 차례에 걸친 강진과 80여 차례의 여진으로 튀르키예는 물론 남부 인접국 시리아에서도 사상자가 급격히 늘어나고 있다.

EMSC 홈페이지 캡처
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ EMSC 홈페이지 캡처

설상가상으로 7일(현지시간) 중부에서 또다시 규모 5.3의 지진이 발생했다.

7일(현지시간) 오전 6시 13분께 지진이 발생했다고 유럽지중해지진센터(EMSC)가 밝혔다. 진앙은 아디야만에서 서쪽으로 43㎞ 지점이다. 진원의 깊이는 10㎞로 추정됐다. EMSC는 당초 이날 지진의 규모를 5.6으로 측정했다가 5.3으로 수정했다.

오장환 기자
