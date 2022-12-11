[포토多이슈] 마지막 월드컵, 오열하며 떠나는 호날두

[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a Portugal’s chance to score REUTERS/Carl Recine/2022-12-11 05:23:38/ <연합뉴스
결국 호날두(37)가 눈물을 흘리며 사실상 그의 마지막 월드컵 경기를 마감했다.
▲ FIFA World Cup 2022 - Quarter Final Morocco vs Portugal
epa10359638 Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts as he leavs the pitch after the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 10 December 2022. EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh/2022-12-11 02:09:08/ <연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup 2022 - Quarter Final Morocco vs Portugal
epa10359234 Ruben Neves (R) of Portugal in action against Youssef En-Nesyri (2-R) of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 10 December 2022. EPA/Georgi Licovski/2022-12-11 00:26:43/ <연합뉴스
포르투갈은 11일 오전 0시 카타르 도하 알투 마마 스타디움에서 열린 2022카타르 월드컵 8강 강 경기에서 모로코에 0-1로 패배했다.
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco‘s Youssef En-Nesyri scores their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington/2022-12-11 01:03:26/ <연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco‘s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine/2022-12-11 00:48:06/ <연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco‘s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine/2022-12-11 00:58:49/ <연합뉴스
모로코는 전반 40분 아흐야 아띠아툴라(위다드)가 왼쪽에서 올린 크로스를 누사이리(세비야)가 문전에서 헤더로 선제골을 성공시키며 경기를 앞서 나갔다.
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes bench REUTERS/Suhaib Salem/2022-12-11 00:39:04/ <연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes bench REUTERS/Suhaib Salem/2022-12-11 01:02:27/ <연합뉴스
16강에 이어 8강 경기에서도 벤치를 지키던 호날두는 후반 6분에 교체 투입됐지만 승부를 뒤집지 못한 채 경기를 그대로 마무리했다.
▲ TOPSHOT -
TOPSHOT - Portugal‘s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Morocco’s defender #24 Badr Benoun during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)/2022-12-11 01:50:07/ <연합뉴스
▲ TOPSHOT -
TOPSHOT - Morocco‘s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou traps the ball next to Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)/2022-12-11 01:44:12/ <연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco‘s Achraf Dari in action with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo REUTERS/Suhaib Salem/2022-12-11 02:02:45/ <연합뉴스
종료 휘슬이 울리자 라커룸으로 향하던 호날두는 끝내 울음을 참지 못하고 오열하는 모습이 중계 카메라에 잡혔다.
▲ Portugal‘s
Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo shouts during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)/2022-12-11 01:26:16/ <연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/2022-12-11 05:26:23/ <연합뉴스
한편 산토스 감독은 호날두를 선발 기용하지 않은 것에 대해 “후회하지 않는다“라고 말했다.
▲ FIFA World Cup 2022 - Quarter Final Morocco vs Portugal
epa10359503 Bernardo Silva (R) of Portugal in action against Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 10 December 2022. EPA/Abir Sultan/2022-12-11 01:47:06/ <연합뉴스
▲ Portugal‘s
Portugal‘s midfielder #10 Bernardo Silva controls the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)/2022-12-11 01:52:17/ <연합뉴스
이번 승리로 모로코는 아프리카 대륙 최초의 준결승 진출 국가가 됐다. 이번 대회 전까진 8강 무대를 밟은 아프리카 국가는 1990년 카메룬, 2002년 세네갈, 2010년 가나가 전부였다.
▲ Morocco pl
Morocco players celebrate with their supporters after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)/2022-12-11 02:13:38/ <연합뉴스
박지환 기자