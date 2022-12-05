[포토多이슈] 인도네시아 자바섬 스메루 화산, 대규모 분화

인도네시아 화산 분화
[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물
1년만에 또다시 발생
1.5km 상공까지 화산재 솟구쳐
현지시간으로 4일 오전 2시 반쯤 인도네시아 동자바주 스메루 화산이 화산재를 내뿜는 등 분화를 시작했다. 당국이 화산 경보를 최고 수준으로 높이고 주민 2천 명을 긴급 대피시켰다.
▲ A man looks on as Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Lumajang, East java, Indonesia. Indonesia’s highest volcano on the country’s most densely populated island of Java erupted Sunday. (AP Photo)/2022-12-04 14:28:47/ <연합뉴스>
▲ A rescuer evacuates an elderly resident following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 4, 2022. Antara Foto/National Disasters Mitigation Agency (BNPB)/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA./2022-12-04 19:41:47/ <연합뉴스>
▲ People rest at a school turned into temporary shelter for those evacuated from their homes following the eruption of Mount Semeru, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Indonesia‘s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Dicky Bisinglasi)/2022-12-04 22:54:55/ <연합뉴스>
▲ (221204) -- LUMAJANG, Dec. 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2022 shows the affected area after the eruption of Mount Semeru at Sapiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. Semeru volcano on Indonesia‘s Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said. As of Sunday afternoon, the country’s Volcano Disaster Mitigation of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has raised its volcanic alert level for Semeru volcano to level 4, the highest level of a four-tier volcanic alert system. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)
산 정상에서 1.5km 상공으로 화산재가 솟구쳤다.
이에 당국은 화산재가 이동하는 방향으로 13킬로미터 떨어진 지역까지 대피를 권고했다.
▲ (221204) -- LUMAJANG, Dec. 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers inspect the affected area after the eruption of Mount Semeru at Sapiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2022. Semeru volcano on Indonesia‘s Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said. As of Sunday afternoon, the country’s Volcano Disaster Mitigation of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has raised its volcanic alert level for Semeru volcano to level 4, the highest level of a four-tier volcanic alert system. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)
▲ A man rides a motorbike as he evacuates livestock from an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Sumberwuluh, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA./2022-12-05 11:50:41/ <연합뉴스
▲ Villagers stand in an area covered with volcanic ash as Mount Semeru volcano erupts volcanic materials, as seen in the background in Sumberwuluh, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA./2022-12-05 11:58:52/ <연합뉴스>
스메루 화산 폭발은 정확히 1년 만으로, 지난해 12월 4일에도 화산 폭발로 51명이 목숨을 잃고 수백 명이 다쳤다. 2022.12.5
오장환 기자