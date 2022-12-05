[포토多이슈] 인도네시아 자바섬 스메루 화산, 대규모 분화

▲ (221204) -- LUMAJANG, Dec. 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2022 shows the affected area after the eruption of Mount Semeru at Sapiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. Semeru volcano on Indonesia‘s Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said. As of Sunday afternoon, the country’s Volcano Disaster Mitigation of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has raised its volcanic alert level for Semeru volcano to level 4, the highest level of a four-tier volcanic alert system. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)