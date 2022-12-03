[포토多이슈] 16강 진출 목전에 둔 대한민국

[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
드디어 터졌다. 대한민국이 후반 역전골을 성공시키며 16강 진출의 불씨를 살렸다.
▲ 황희찬 ‘역전골의 순간!’
3일 오전(한국시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 3차전 대한민국과 포르투갈 경기. 황희찬이 역전골을 넣고 있다. 2022.12.3
3일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 E조 마지막 경기에서 황희찬선수가 포르투갈을 상대로 역전골을 성공시켰다.
▲ 2-1 승리한 한국
3일 오전(한국시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 3차전 대한민국과 포르투갈 경기. 2-1로 경기가 종료되자 손흥민이 기뻐하며 그라운드에 엎드리고 있다. 2022.12.3
황희찬선수는 후반 45분 골문까지 드리블 돌파한 손흥민의 패스를 받아 강력한 슈팅을 시도했고 공이 그대로 골망을 갈라 득점에 성공했다.
현재 우루과이가 가나를 2:0로 앞서고 있는 상황에서 한국은 이번 득점으로 16강 진출의 불씨를 살리게 됐다.
오장환 기자