[포토多이슈] 16강 진출 목전에 둔 대한민국

입력 :ㅣ 수정 : 2022-12-03 02:03
[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물

<yonhap photo-2600=“”> South Kore</yonhap> South Korea‘s Hwang Hee-chan celebrates coring his side’s second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)/2022-12-03 01:54:29/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

South Kore
South Korea‘s Hwang Hee-chan celebrates coring his side’s second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)/2022-12-03 01:54:29/ <연합뉴스

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 South Korea‘s Hwang Hee-chan scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/2022-12-03 01:50:53/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 South Korea‘s Hwang Hee-chan scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/2022-12-03 01:50:53/ <연합뉴스

드디어 터졌다. 대한민국이 후반 역전골을 성공시키며 16강 진출의 불씨를 살렸다.
황희찬 ‘역전골의 순간!’ 3일 오전(한국시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 3차전 대한민국과 포르투갈 경기. 황희찬이 역전골을 넣고 있다. 2022.12.3 연합뉴스

▲ 황희찬 ‘역전골의 순간!’
3일 오전(한국시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 3차전 대한민국과 포르투갈 경기. 황희찬이 역전골을 넣고 있다. 2022.12.3
연합뉴스

3일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 E조 마지막 경기에서 황희찬선수가 포르투갈을 상대로 역전골을 성공시켰다.
2-1 승리한 한국 3일 오전(한국시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 3차전 대한민국과 포르투갈 경기. 2-1로 경기가 종료되자 손흥민이 기뻐하며 그라운드에 엎드리고 있다. 2022.12.3 연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

▲ 2-1 승리한 한국
3일 오전(한국시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 3차전 대한민국과 포르투갈 경기. 2-1로 경기가 종료되자 손흥민이 기뻐하며 그라운드에 엎드리고 있다. 2022.12.3
연합뉴스

황희찬선수는 후반 45분 골문까지 드리블 돌파한 손흥민의 패스를 받아 강력한 슈팅을 시도했고 공이 그대로 골망을 갈라 득점에 성공했다.
<yonhap photo-2707=“”> South Kore</yonhap> South Korea‘s Hwang Hee-chan celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)/2022-12-03 01:58:44/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

South Kore
South Korea‘s Hwang Hee-chan celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)/2022-12-03 01:58:44/ <연합뉴스

현재 우루과이가 가나를 2:0로 앞서고 있는 상황에서 한국은 이번 득점으로 16강 진출의 불씨를 살리게 됐다.
<yonhap photo-2438=“”> South Kore</yonhap> South Korea‘s midfielder #11 Hwang Hee-chan (R) is tackled by Portugal’s defender #02 Diogo Dalot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)/2022-12-03 01:48:09/ <연합뉴스
클릭하시면 원본 보기가 가능합니다.

South Kore
South Korea‘s midfielder #11 Hwang Hee-chan (R) is tackled by Portugal’s defender #02 Diogo Dalot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)/2022-12-03 01:48:09/ <연합뉴스



오장환 기자
