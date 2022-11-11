02:39 머스크, 트위터 직원들에 첫 메일 “재택근무 그만!”

    전체전체메뉴닫기

입력 :ㅣ 수정 : 2022-11-11 05:05
일론 머스크가 트위터를 인수한 직후 임직원 50%를 해고하겠다고 밝혔을 때 화제가 됐던 이 회사 중간간부 중 한 명인 에스더 크로퍼드의 사진. 그녀는 사무실 바닥에 매트리스를 깔고 침낭 속에 들어가 안대를 하고 잠을 청하고 있었다. 크로퍼드와 함께 일하던 직원이 촬영해 소셜미디어에 올렸는데 정말로 다양한 댓글들이 달렸다. 머스크는 테슬라 창업 초기 공장 바닥에서 잠을 청하곤 하면서 주당 120시간 일했다고 평소에 떠들어왔다. 　소셜미디어 캡처

일론 머스크가 트위터를 인수한 직후 임직원 50%를 해고하겠다고 밝혔을 때 화제가 됐던 이 회사 중간간부 중 한 명인 에스더 크로퍼드의 사진. 그녀는 사무실 바닥에 매트리스를 깔고 침낭 속에 들어가 안대를 하고 잠을 청하고 있었다. 크로퍼드와 함께 일하던 직원이 촬영해 소셜미디어에 올렸는데 정말로 다양한 댓글들이 달렸다. 머스크는 테슬라 창업 초기 공장 바닥에서 잠을 청하곤 하면서 주당 120시간 일했다고 평소에 떠들어왔다.
미국 동부시간 새벽 2시 39분이었다. 소셜미디어 트위터를 인수한 이후 대규모 감원을 감행하는 등 거침없는 행보를 보여온 일론 머스크는 지난 9일(현지시간) 트위터 직원들에게 처음 단체 메일을 보냈는데 모두 깊은 잠에 빠져 있을 시간이었다고 인사이더 닷컴이 다음날 전했다.

머스크는 직원들에게 보낸 첫 번째 이 단체 메일에 “다가오는 어려운 시기를 위해 준비해야 한다”며 이같은 입장을 밝혔다.

머스크 인수에 앞서 트위터는 코로나 확산에 따른 거리 두기의 일환으로 직원들이 자택을 포함한 어느 곳에서든 근무할 수 있도록 했다.

그러나 머스크는 이번 메일에서 재택근무에 대한 명확한 반대 의사를 표명한 뒤, 특별한 사정이 없으면 모든 직원이 사무실에 출근해 매주 최소 40시간 이상 근무할 것을 지시했다. 그는 최근의 경제 전망이 트위터 같은 광고 의존 기업에 미치는 영향을 “좋게 포장할 방법이 없다”며 “앞으로 우리가 가야 할 길은 매우 험난하고, 성공을 위해선 치열하게 일해야 한다”고 강조했다.

그러면서 출시 예정인 유료 구독 서비스 ‘트위터 블루’를 통해 벌어 들이는 수익이 전체의 절반을 차지하기를 바란다고도 언급했다.

앞서 블룸버그는 지난 6월 머스크가 인수 협상이 진행 중이었는데도 테슬라 임원들에게 메일을 보내 사무실 출근을 시작하라고 요구했다고 보도한 일이 있다.

머스크는 지난달 27일 트위터 인수 직후 기존 경영진과 이사진 전원을 내보낸 데 이어 이달 초 임직원 50% 해고 방침을 밝히는 등 비용 절감을 앞세운 비상 경영을 추진해왔다. 사전 통보도 없는 해고 조치에 직원들은 불만을 드러냈고, 유엔마저 인권 경영을 촉구하며 비판에 나섰지만 머스크는 이에 굴하지 않고 돌발 행동을 이어가고 있다.

윤석열 대통령은 대선 후보이던 지난해 7월 19일 매일경제 인터뷰를 통해 자신이 만났던 스타트업 청년들의 의견을 전달하면서, 필요한 경우 주 120시간이라도 바짝 일해야 한다는 취지로 발언했다. 머스크는 평소 테슬라 창업 초기 공장 바닥에서 잠을 청하며 주당 120시간 일하곤 했다고 공언했다. 하루는 24시간이니 주 5일 잠을 전혀 자지 않고 일해야 한다. 

다음은 머스크의 첫 메일 전문이다.

Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message.

Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire, especially for a company like ours that is so dependent on advertising in a challenging economic climate. Moreover, 70% of our advertising is brand, rather than specific performance, which makes us doubly vulnerable!

That is why the priority over the past ten days has been to develop and launch Twitter Blue Verified subscriptions (huge props to the team!). Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn. We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.

Of course, we will still then be significantly reliant on advertising, so I am spending time with our sales & partnerships teams to ensure that Twitter continues to be appealing to advertisers. This is the Spaces discussion that Robin, Yoel and I hosted today:

[Links to a Twitter Spaces recording called “Elon Q&A: Advertising & the Future.”]

The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed. We are also changing Twitter policy such that remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exceptions lists to me for review an approval.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday), everyone is required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week. Obviously, if you are physically unable to travel to an office or have a critical personal obligation, then your absence is understandable.

I look forward to working with you to take Twitter to a whole new level. The potential is truly incredible!

Thanks,

Elon

임병선 선임기자
