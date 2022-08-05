[포토] 한국 달 탐사선 ‘다누리호’ 달을 향해 발사

▲ A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
4일 한국 달 궤도선 ‘다누리호’를 탑재한 스페이스X 팰컨 9 로켓이 미국 플로리다주 케이프커내버럴 우주군 기지의 40번 발사장에서 이륙하고 있다. 한국은 미래의 착륙 지점을 정찰할 달 궤도 탐사선 발사와 함께 달로 향하는 강행군에 동참했다.
정연호 기자