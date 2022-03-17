(사)한국심리학회, 우크라이나 지지성명서 발표

사단법인 한국심리학회(회장 장은진 한국침례신학대학교 교수, 이하 한국심리학회)는 지난 15일 우크라이나 심리학회 및 우크라이나 국민들을 지지하는 성명을 발표했다.한국심리학회가 소속되어 활동하고 있는 국제심리연맹(Global Psychology Alliance)에는 우크라이나 심리학회가 소속되어 있으며, 여러 국제 심리학회와 심리연맹 단체들이 홈페이지와 공식 서한을 통해 우크라이나 심리학회와 국민에 대한 지지성명을 발표하고 있다.한국심리학회는 이러한 국제사회 노력에 동참하며 지지성명을 발표했으며, 이는 국제심리연맹(GPA)을 통해 우크라이나에 전달된다.한국 심리학회는 인간의 존엄과 자유를 옹호하는 심리학자들의 단체입니다. 한국심리학회는 우크라이나 국민들과 우크라이나 심리학회와 연대하며, 러시아의 침략이 우크라이나 사람들의 생명과 터전 및 정신건강에 미치는 영향에 깊은 우려를 표합니다.우크라이나 국민들은 전쟁으로 인해 큰 고통과 트라우마를 경험하고 있으며, 그 주변 국가들의 안녕도 크게 위협받고 있습니다. 우리는 비 인륜적 살상으로 인해 벌어지는 막대한 인명피해에 의분를 표하며, 이 전쟁의 종단을 촉구하고 인명의 보호를 지지하는 심리학자를 비롯한 모든 사람들과 연대할 것입니다.The Korean Psychological Association (KPA) is an organization of psychologists who stand for human dignity and freedom. The KPA stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Psychological Association and expresses its deepest concern about the grave impact of the war instigated by Russia on Ukraine’s people, life, country, and mental health.This military invasion has caused unbearable suffering and trauma to the Ukrainian people and has threatened the well-being of those in surrounding nations. We express our deep indignation at this inhumane war exacting tremendous human costs, and stand in solidarity with all people and psychologists who call for its end and support the protection of human life.온라인뉴스부