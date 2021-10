기시다 내각 ‘무늬만 쇄신’… 아베·아소·극우 인사 전면 배치

▲ Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bows while holding a bouquet of flowers as he leaves the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/2021-10-04 12:58:42/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2021 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>