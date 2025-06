에어인디아 사고에…국토부, 항공안전 강화 지시

닫기 이미지 확대 보기

INDIA-AVIATION-CRASH

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel inspect the site after Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, on June 13, 2025. Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed the crash site on June 13 of a London-bound passenger jet which ploughed into a residential area of India‘s Ahmedabad city, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)







<Copyright (c) Yonhap News Agency prohibits its content from being redistributed or reprinted without consent, and forbids the content from being learned and used by artificial intelligence systems.>